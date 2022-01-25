The pancake-flat Texas plains have some real texture at Palo Duro Canyon, it's just that all the drama is below the horizon rather than above it. The meandering gorge is a place of brilliant colors and vibrant life (the name means 'hard wood', for the groves of mesquite). The nearby town of Canyon, 20 miles south of Amarillo, makes for a comfy base.

For a lonely view of the canyon, drive TX 207 between Claude and Silverton to the east of the park.