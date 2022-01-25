This multihued canyon was carved by the Prairie Dog Town Fork of the Red River, a big name for a little river. Its 26,000 acres attract hikers, horseback…
Palo Duro Canyon
The pancake-flat Texas plains have some real texture at Palo Duro Canyon, it's just that all the drama is below the horizon rather than above it. The meandering gorge is a place of brilliant colors and vibrant life (the name means 'hard wood', for the groves of mesquite). The nearby town of Canyon, 20 miles south of Amarillo, makes for a comfy base.
For a lonely view of the canyon, drive TX 207 between Claude and Silverton to the east of the park.
Explore Palo Duro Canyon
A Texas plains must-see, this magnificent museum covers a tremendous amount of ground, both literally in terms of floor space, and thematically, with an…
