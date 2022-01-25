Commissioned by Dominique and John de Menil (also founders of the Menil Collection) in 1964 to create a nondenominational chapel, American abstract…
East Texas
More down-home than Dallas, more buttoned-up than Austin, Houston has money and culture, but wears them like a good ol' country boy come to town. What's that mean? Award-winning, chef-run restaurants where ties are rarely required. Attending world-class museum exhibits followed by cheap beer at patio bars. Enclaves of attractions spread all across the state's largest – and widest – city.
When you get sick of the concrete maze of interstates, it's easy to escape. Within day-trip distance you can visit NASA and the place where Texas won its independence. Washington County entices antique hunters, history buffs and anyone who just loves beautiful, rural countryside. Further afield, northeast Texas is the Piney Woods, with towering forests, winding roads, natural attractions and Southern belle historic towns like Jefferson and Nacogdoches.
As you wander the back roads, keep your nose at the ready to follow the scent of superb barbecue and chicken-fried steak.
Explore East Texas
- Rothko Chapel
- Hermann Park
This 445-acre park is home to playgrounds, a lake with paddleboats, a picturesque Japanese Garden, the Hermann Park Miniature Train and the Houston Zoo…
- Menil Collection
The Menil Collection is considered one of the most important privately assembled art collections of the twentieth century and is a Houston highlight…
- Buffalo Bayou Park
This sinuous 160-acre city park follows Buffalo Bayou west from downtown, with easy pedestrian access and plentiful parking en route. Sweeping views…
- Houston Museum of Natural Science
Don’t even dream you’ll see the whole of this colossal and absolutely stellar museum – the most popular in Texas – in a single visit. The permanent…
- Space Center Houston
Dream of landing on the moon? You can’t get closer than the visitor center/museum alongside NASA's Johnson Space Center, where interactive displays…
- CCaddo Lake State Park
Caddo Lake State Park is a good place to start your lake adventure. Take an interpretive hike through the cypress forest on the lake’s western edge. Or,…
- TTyler Municipal Rose Garden
Romantics, be prepared to swoon: home to the country’s biggest domestic supply of roses, Tyler is also home to this 14-acre garden with 38,000 plants in…
- Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
This nationally renowned palace of art starts its displays with ‘Splendors of the Ancient World’, and has a fine collection of pre-Columbian golden…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout East Texas.
