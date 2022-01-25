Much of the King Ranch is not open to the public. But there are 60,000 head of cattle, 400 horses and dozens of cowboys here – many fifth- and sixth…
Corpus Christi Area
Corpus Christi is the center of life in its namesake region and bay. Its museums and attractions can fill a day or more, while the pull of the beaches on Mustang and Padre Islands is irresistible – not to mention Port Aransas is easily the most charming beach town in Texas. But it's not all sand and sea – it can be cowboys and cattle too if you like. An easy day trip from Corpus Christi takes you to Kingsville, home of the massive King Ranch dynasty and one of the largest and oldest working ranches in the world, or further to tiny Sarita and the remnants of the once-great Kenedy Ranch.
- King Ranch
- Texas State Aquarium
Learn about Gulf Coast marine life, just across from downtown at the southern end of North Beach. Three large handling tanks let you get close to sharks,…
- USS Lexington Museum
Moored just north of the ship channel and aquarium, this 900ft-long aircraft carrier dominates Corpus Christi bay. The Lexington served in the Pacific…
- Art Museum of South Texas
Enjoying a spectacular seafront setting, across from the Museum of Science & History, this modern museum focuses on changing exhibitions of contemporary…
- Heritage Park
Originally a neighborhood of old homes, Heritage Park has morphed into a theme park of old homes. A dozen Corpus houses, from humble to grand and dating…
- Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve
Overlooking Oso Bay, this city-run nature reserve of 162 acres has 4 miles of trails to wander. The surrounding wetlands are a haven for birdlife, and…
- PPadre Island National Seashore
The 60 southern miles of 'North' Padre Island that lie beyond Corpus Christi city limits are protected within the Padre Island National Seashore…
- SSan José Island
A privately owned island just across the ship channel from Port Aransas, known as St Jo to locals. This squat desert island, 2 miles at its widest but 21…
- IIB Magee Beach Park
The main access point to this county-run park is via Beach St (try to remember that). The park has rest rooms, the Horace Caldwell fishing pier and…
