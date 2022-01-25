Corpus Christi is the center of life in its namesake region and bay. Its museums and attractions can fill a day or more, while the pull of the beaches on Mustang and Padre Islands is irresistible – not to mention Port Aransas is easily the most charming beach town in Texas. But it's not all sand and sea – it can be cowboys and cattle too if you like. An easy day trip from Corpus Christi takes you to Kingsville, home of the massive King Ranch dynasty and one of the largest and oldest working ranches in the world, or further to tiny Sarita and the remnants of the once-great Kenedy Ranch.