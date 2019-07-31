A pink granite dome rising 425ft above the grasslands north of Fredericksburg, Enchanted Rock cuts a striking but mild-mannered profile. At first glance,…
Central Texas
Lakes, rivers and hills distinguish Central Texas from most of the rest of the state. The major urban hubs of Austin and San Antonio, each with a busy international airport and diverse lodging options, stand just 80 miles apart, while the Hill Country rolls west from both. Within this diverse region you can enjoy big-city nightlife, nation-building history, scenic vineyards, delicious Tex-Mex food and loads of outdoor activities, from hiking to tubing to wildflower viewing.
- Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
A pink granite dome rising 425ft above the grasslands north of Fredericksburg, Enchanted Rock cuts a striking but mild-mannered profile. At first glance,…
- The Alamo
For proud Texans, the much-fabled Alamo, entered freely off San Antonio’s central plaza, is not so much a tourist attraction as a place of pilgrimage…
- River Walk
The River Walk is a 15-mile-long glorious network of waterside pathways that’s tucked below street level and lined with bars and restaurants. It's the…
- Bat Colony Under Congress Avenue Bridge
Austin is known as the capital of Texas quirk, so it shouldn't be surprising that it's a city tradition to sit on the grassy banks of Lady Bird Lake and…
- McNay Art Museum
This Spanish Colonial revival-style mansion, 5 miles north of downtown and originally owned by artist Marion Koogler McNay, is spectacular. McNay's 700…
- Texas State Capitol
Completed in 1888 using sunset-red granite, Texas’ state capitol is the largest in the US, backing up the familiar claim that everything’s bigger…
- Mission San José
Known in its time as the Queen of the Missions, San José is certainly the largest and arguably the most beautiful of all the sites on the Mission Trail…
- San Fernando Cathedral
Founded in 1731, San Antonio’s cathedral ranks as the oldest church in Texas. On the edge of Main Plaza, its prime interest for modern visitors is as a…
Zilker Park
This 350-acre park is a slice of green heaven, lined with hiking and biking trails. The park also provides access to the famed Barton Springs natural…
