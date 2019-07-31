Lakes, rivers and hills distinguish Central Texas from most of the rest of the state. The major urban hubs of Austin and San Antonio, each with a busy international airport and diverse lodging options, stand just 80 miles apart, while the Hill Country rolls west from both. Within this diverse region you can enjoy big-city nightlife, nation-building history, scenic vineyards, delicious Tex-Mex food and loads of outdoor activities, from hiking to tubing to wildflower viewing.