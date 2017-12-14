Arches National Park 4x4 Adventure from Moab

Choose from a morning, early afternoon or evening tour to visit Arches National Park. After making your way to the conveniently located meeting point in Moab, hop into the comfortable 4WD vehicle with your expert guide and head north for 5 miles (8 km) to reach the park. Your 4WD trail starts near Doc Williams Point and climbs a short but steep rock wall. Take in amazing views of the national park, which holds more than 2,000 naturally formed sandstone arches, the largest concentration in the world. Giant sandstone fins, balanced rocks, towering pinnacles and tall spires also contribute to the otherworldly beauty of the park. Your guide expertly navigates across a valley that meanders through sandstone fins and dunes. As you travel along the track, your guide points out rock landmarks with colorful names like Marching Men, Eye of the Whale and Tower Arch. Landscape look familiar? Hollywood has filmed here for decades. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Thelma and Louise and Nurse Betty are just a few of the TV shows and movies that have scenes shot here. Throughout your tour, hear informative commentary about the geology, wildlife and history of the park. If you choose the late afternoon tour, you may see the sunset. With some of the darkest skies in the country, the starry night skies are breathtaking. After exploring Arches National Park for several hours with plenty of stops to soak up the scenery and take photos, your guide leaves the park via an old cowboy trail. Near the park boundary, make a stop to see dinosaur footprints in the rock. For millions of years this area was teeming with dinosaurs. Today dinosaur enthusiasts flock to the area in search of signs of the prehistoric giants. At the end of five hours, your guide returns you to your starting point in Moab to end your tour.