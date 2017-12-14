Moab Dinner Cruise with Light Show
Your evening begins at a riverside location 2 miles north of Moab, Utah with a cowboy-style, Dutch oven dinner served in a dining room overlooking the Colorado River. Dinner is cooked all day to perfection and includes BBQ beef, BBQ pork, BBQ chicken, roast beef, roast pork, cow poke potatoes (cut potatoes with spring vegetables and cheese melted through), sweet baked beans, corn, homemade rolls (regular and garlic), a full salad bar (includes a green salad with all the toppings, a pasta salad and coleslaw), dessert and bottomless soft drinks. Beer, wine and mixed drinks are available for purchase at the bar. All items excluding the meat are vegetarian-friendly.After dinner, load a flat-bottomed boat and head upriver with a knowledgeable guide. Your guide will tell jokes and point out things of interest and ignite your imagination. Once it's dark, the formal part of the evening begins with 40,000 watts of natural light illuminating the canyon wall. Lights, shadows, music and narration make the stories come to life on the canyon walls about the formation, creation and history of the area based on the early settlers (the Catholic Conquistadors, Native Americans and Mormon Pioneers). This old time sound and light show is a unique experience and a great end to your day!Please note that the sound and light show is an old fashioned show. There are no colored or laser lights and the music is appropriate to the historical references. The stories included in the show give reference to how the early settlers believed the area was created. If God or religion is offensive to you, then please consider another tour for the best experience of the Canyonlands area.