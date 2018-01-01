Welcome to Southeastern New Mexico
Coast to Coast Road Trip Eastbound
Get out on the road and follow in the footsteps of Jack Kerouac to discover the real America. This ultimate coast-to-coast road trip connects you and your small group of fellow travellers to the iconic cities, natural wonders, national parks, and monuments that make this land great. Learn about Navajo culture in the Southwest and what the odds are in Las Vegas. Whether it’s centrally-located hostels in the cities or campsites in national parks, you’ll always be close to the action. So slide on your cowboy boots in Texas and your dancing shoes in Nashville and Memphis – it’s time to embrace the spirit of this land by hitting the open road.
Southern Cross Country Westbound
Can one 22-day trip define the elusive essence of a complex nation with centuries of incredible history? Probably not, but it’d be a blast to try, no? Designed specifically for curious travellers with a passion for real experiences and lots of time, this adventure takes you from the busy streets of New York to the shores of San Francisco Bay, with just about every shade of Americana thrown in along the way: the Washington Mall, Music City USA, the French Quarter, Tex-Mex, Yosemite, the Vegas Strip… forget e pluribus unum; America’s real motto is “go big or go home.”
Best of the USA Tour–New York to New York
From hip hop to country fiddles, Yankee accents to a western drawl, businessmen in power suits and ranchers in cowboy hats – the US is one heck of a country. And if you’ve got the time, this – our ultimate American tour – is the best way to explore the iconic cities, the legendary national parks, national monuments, and wide-open spaces. Centrally located hostels in the cities and campsites in the wilderness keep you in the heart of the action no matter where you are.
San Francisco to New Orleans Road Trip
Bridging two iconic cities, this is a road trip that features amazing national parks, quirky landmarks, and the spirit of America. Learn about Navajo culture, play the odds in Vegas, bask in genuine Southern hospitality, and get your cowboy on in Texas. Centrally located hostels in the cities and campsites in the wilderness keep you in the heart of the action no matter where you are. With so much heart and soul and tons to see and do on the road to New Orleans, don’t leave your heart in San Francisco – because you’re going to need it.
Best of the USA Tour–San Fran to San Fran
Is it possible to capture the complex, diverse flavour of a country and its 300-million-strong people in a single trip? Short answer: Yup. This epic sojourn across America from sea to shining sea (and back again) is, quite possibly, the most ambitious road trip you’ll ever take. Wide-open spaces, iconic monuments, sprawling national parks, quirky local slang, regional delicacies and the incredible cities you’ve always wanted to visit. It’s all here. Welcome to the US of A, where the "A" stands for "Amazing."
New Orleans to San Francisco Road Trip
Bats in Texas, aliens in Roswell, pretty much everything else in San Francisco—get off the well-worn tourist trail and really discover the South and West of the United States. After leaving fabulous New Orleans, you'll explore some of the most incredible natural wonders anywhere—the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, Yosemite—then trade wildlife for nightlife in Las Vegas. It's the ultimate roadtrip. Now, let's get rolling.