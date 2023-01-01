At 7461ft, Navajo Point is the Grand Canyon South Rim's highest overlook. From here you can view a wide swath of the Colorado River, the stone Desert View Watchtower perched on the canyon rim, and the dramatic expanse of the Painted Desert stretching eastward beyond the park. Navajo Point, located about 25 miles east of Grand Canyon Village, tends to be one of the quieter overlooks, but it's every bit as spectacular as those closer to the tourist hubs.