Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936 as a fire tower, the 80ft Grandview Lookout Tower offers great views of the region for those willing and able to climb all those stairs. From Grand Canyon National Park’s Desert View Dr, turn at the sign for ‘Arizona Trail’ between miles 252 and 253, about 2 miles east of Grandview Point. You can hike or bike 1.3 miles on a dirt road to the lookout.