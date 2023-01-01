Tusayan Museum & Ruin

Just west of Desert View and 22 miles east of Grand Canyon Village, these small ruins and museum examine the culture and lives of the Ancestral Puebloan people who lived here 800 years ago. Only partially excavated to minimize erosion damage, it's less impressive than other such ruins in the Southwest but still worth a look. Pottery, jewelry and split-twig animal figurines on display date back 2000 to 4000 years. Guided tours offered in the summer.