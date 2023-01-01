Lipan Point offers expansive panoramas and views of both the Colorado River and the Unkar Delta, the seasonal home of the Ancestral Puebloan people from about AD850 to AD1200 (it is today an active archaeological site). Easily accessible by car, this is an excellent perch for sunset. For those particularly interested in the park's geology, Lipan Point is one of the few places where you can clearly see the tilting layered rocks that form the Grand Canyon Supergroup.

The trailhead for the Tanner Trail sits just before the car park.