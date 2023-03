Deep ocher-red monoliths rise up roadside as you drive along Hwy 12, 10 miles west of the Bryce Canyon turnoff. The aptly named Red Canyon provides an easy look at eerie formations. A network of trails leads hikers, bikers and horseback riders deeper into the area. Legend has it that outlaw Butch Cassidy once rode here; a tough 8.9-mile hiking route, Cassidy Trail, bears his name.