Bryce Wildlife Adventure

This roadside attraction displays dioramas of more than 800 animals from around the world, as well as Native American artifacts and butterfly and giant bug exhibits. The dioramas and descriptions are actually pretty darned good. There are live deer out back that you can feed, though it's a bit sad seeing these beautiful creatures penned up.

The museum also rents bicycles and ATVs and is a good location to start the nearby bike path. Call ahead to see if kid-size bikes are available. You can also rent a bike rack for your car.