South Valley & North Valley

Both these traditional agricultural areas near the Rio Grande are characterized by open spaces, small ranches, farms, and acequias (irrigation ditches paralleled by footpaths). Chickens and horses roam fields between historical adobe and wood-frame houses and newer developments.

Of the two, the larger North Valley is more mixed and upscale, with a reputation as affluent, pastoral, quiet and determined to stay that way. Even though it's just 7 miles north of downtown Albuquerque, it feels a world away.