Downtown, Pike Place & Waterfront

Downtown Seattle is a standard (except with more hills) American amalgam of boxy skyscrapers and brand-name shopping opportunities that’s given welcome oomph by Pike Place Market, the city’s heart, soul and number-one must-see sight. The waterfront is home to kitschy tourist attractions and incredible Puget Sound views.

Explore Downtown, Pike Place & Waterfront

  • Pike Place Market

    A cavalcade of noise, smells, personalities, banter and urban theater sprinkled liberally around a spatially challenged waterside strip, Pike Place Market…

  • Seattle Art Museum

    While not comparable with the big guns in New York and Chicago, Seattle Art Museum is no slouch. Always re-curating its art collection with new…

  • G

    Gum Wall

    Seattle's famous gum wall is one of those cultural monuments you can smell before you even see it. The sweet aroma of chewed gum wafts from this strip of…

  • Seattle Central Library

    Rivaling the Space Needle and the Museum of Pop Culture for architectural ingenuity, Seattle Central Library looks like a giant diamond that's dropped in…

  • S

    Seattle Aquarium

    Though not on a par with Seattle's nationally lauded Woodland Park Zoo, the aquarium – situated on Pier 59 in an attractive wooden building – is probably…

  • C

    Corner & Sanitary Market Buildings

    Across Pike Place from the Main Arcade are the 1912 Corner & Sanitary Market Buildings, so named because they were the first of the market buildings in…

  • H

    Hammering Man

    Although not unique to Seattle, Hammering Man, the 48ft-high metal sculpture that guards the entrance to the Seattle Art Museum on the corner of 1st Ave…

  • C

    Columbia Center

    Everyone rushes for the iconic Space Needle, but it's not the tallest Seattle viewpoint. That honor goes to the sleek, tinted-windowed Columbia Center at…

  • A

    Arctic Building

    Like the psychedelic Beatles' song, the unique Arctic Building, completed in 1917, is celebrated for its walruses. Their heads (25 of them), surrounded by…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Downtown, Pike Place & Waterfront.

  • See

    Pike Place Market

    A cavalcade of noise, smells, personalities, banter and urban theater sprinkled liberally around a spatially challenged waterside strip, Pike Place Market…

  • See

    Seattle Art Museum

    While not comparable with the big guns in New York and Chicago, Seattle Art Museum is no slouch. Always re-curating its art collection with new…

  • See

    Gum Wall

    Seattle's famous gum wall is one of those cultural monuments you can smell before you even see it. The sweet aroma of chewed gum wafts from this strip of…

  • See

    Seattle Central Library

    Rivaling the Space Needle and the Museum of Pop Culture for architectural ingenuity, Seattle Central Library looks like a giant diamond that's dropped in…

  • See

    Seattle Aquarium

    Though not on a par with Seattle's nationally lauded Woodland Park Zoo, the aquarium – situated on Pier 59 in an attractive wooden building – is probably…

  • See

    Corner & Sanitary Market Buildings

    Across Pike Place from the Main Arcade are the 1912 Corner & Sanitary Market Buildings, so named because they were the first of the market buildings in…

  • See

    Hammering Man

    Although not unique to Seattle, Hammering Man, the 48ft-high metal sculpture that guards the entrance to the Seattle Art Museum on the corner of 1st Ave…

  • See

    Columbia Center

    Everyone rushes for the iconic Space Needle, but it's not the tallest Seattle viewpoint. That honor goes to the sleek, tinted-windowed Columbia Center at…

  • See

    Arctic Building

    Like the psychedelic Beatles' song, the unique Arctic Building, completed in 1917, is celebrated for its walruses. Their heads (25 of them), surrounded by…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Downtown, Pike Place & Waterfront

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.