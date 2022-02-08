Alamy Stock Photo

Ballard & Discovery Park

A former seafaring community with Nordic heritage, Ballard still feels like a small town engulfed by a bigger city. However, that's not to say it's lacking in attractions. The neighborhood has come into its own as one of the city's best locals for exciting restaurants, lively bars and killer shopping.

Just across Salmon Bay is Discovery Park, one of the largest in the city and a must for those who love easy-to-tackle hikes ending in stunning views.

  • Discovery Park

    Hard to beat on a sunny spring day, this former military installation has been transformed into a wild coastal park, laced with walking trails and…

  • Hiram M Chittenden Locks

    Seattle shimmers like an impressionist painting on sunny days at the Hiram M Chittenden Locks. Here, the fresh waters of Lake Washington and Lake Union…

  • N

    Nordic Museum

    Reason alone to come to Ballard – if the culinary scene and waterside parks weren’t enough – is this delightful surprise of a museum dedicated to Nordic…

  • F

    Fishermen’s Terminal

    Seattle’s fishing fleet resides at Fishermen’s Terminal, in a wide recess in the ship canal called Salmon Bay on the south side of the Ballard Bridge…

  • G

    Golden Gardens Park

    Golden Gardens Park, established in 1904 by Harry W Treat, is a lovely 95-acre beach park with sandy beaches north of Shilshole Bay Marina. There are…

  • D

    Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center

    Inside Discovery Park you'll find this cultural center that displays a permanent collection of Native American artwork, special exhibitions and hosts…

  • C

    Carl English Jr Botanical Gardens

    On the northern bank of Hiram M Chittenden Locks is this charming arboretum and specimen garden. Trails wind through gardens filled with flowers and…

  • B

    Bergen Place Park

    In case you forget where you are or the origin of the settlers to whom Ballard owes its existence, a quintet of flags fly over diminutive Bergen Place…

