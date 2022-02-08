A former seafaring community with Nordic heritage, Ballard still feels like a small town engulfed by a bigger city. However, that's not to say it's lacking in attractions. The neighborhood has come into its own as one of the city's best locals for exciting restaurants, lively bars and killer shopping.

Just across Salmon Bay is Discovery Park, one of the largest in the city and a must for those who love easy-to-tackle hikes ending in stunning views.