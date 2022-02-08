Hard to beat on a sunny spring day, this former military installation has been transformed into a wild coastal park, laced with walking trails and…
Ballard & Discovery Park
A former seafaring community with Nordic heritage, Ballard still feels like a small town engulfed by a bigger city. However, that's not to say it's lacking in attractions. The neighborhood has come into its own as one of the city's best locals for exciting restaurants, lively bars and killer shopping.
Just across Salmon Bay is Discovery Park, one of the largest in the city and a must for those who love easy-to-tackle hikes ending in stunning views.
Explore Ballard & Discovery Park
- Discovery Park
Hard to beat on a sunny spring day, this former military installation has been transformed into a wild coastal park, laced with walking trails and…
- Hiram M Chittenden Locks
Seattle shimmers like an impressionist painting on sunny days at the Hiram M Chittenden Locks. Here, the fresh waters of Lake Washington and Lake Union…
- NNordic Museum
Reason alone to come to Ballard – if the culinary scene and waterside parks weren’t enough – is this delightful surprise of a museum dedicated to Nordic…
- FFishermen’s Terminal
Seattle’s fishing fleet resides at Fishermen’s Terminal, in a wide recess in the ship canal called Salmon Bay on the south side of the Ballard Bridge…
- GGolden Gardens Park
Golden Gardens Park, established in 1904 by Harry W Treat, is a lovely 95-acre beach park with sandy beaches north of Shilshole Bay Marina. There are…
- DDaybreak Star Indian Cultural Center
Inside Discovery Park you'll find this cultural center that displays a permanent collection of Native American artwork, special exhibitions and hosts…
- CCarl English Jr Botanical Gardens
On the northern bank of Hiram M Chittenden Locks is this charming arboretum and specimen garden. Trails wind through gardens filled with flowers and…
- HHiram M Chittenden Locks Visitor Center
In Carl English Jr Botanical Gardens on the north side of Hiram M Chittenden Locks is this visitor center containing a small museum documenting the…
- BBergen Place Park
In case you forget where you are or the origin of the settlers to whom Ballard owes its existence, a quintet of flags fly over diminutive Bergen Place…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Ballard & Discovery Park
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.