The highest botanical gardens in the US. Stop by for a soothing stroll past rock gardens, native alpine plants and collected species from as far as the Himalayas. The new Education Center is worth a stop, and there's occasionally some sort of activity going on, from yoga and butterfly launches to public tours and plant sales.
Betty Ford Alpine Gardens
Vail
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.31 MILES
Barney Ford was an escaped slave who became a prominent entrepreneur and Colorado civil-rights pioneer, and made two stops in Breckenridge (where he ran a…
14.8 MILES
About 16 miles north of Leadville on Hwy 24, just over Tennessee Pass, lies the former US Army facility Camp Hale. Established in 1942, it was created…
14.8 MILES
Set on the site of the original town saloon in 1889, and later converted into the town’s second school in 1901, this museum features a number of…
20.23 MILES
This award-winning museum sheds light on a pioneer lured west by the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush in 1858. He reached the Blue River valley in 1860. An original…
26.45 MILES
Originally known as Breckenridge Pass (11,481ft), this road first began serving stagecoaches in 1866 when prospectors flooded into the area from South…
Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin
27.03 MILES
Two of Leadville’s oldest surviving homes are decked out with the owners’ original gear, plus period pieces resembling what they may have enjoyed. The…
26.95 MILES
This is where silver magnate and Colorado senator Horace Tabor made and then lost millions in the 1880s, and where his glamorous and sensational wife,…
20.29 MILES
This block-long stretch of historic Breckenridge is where you’ll find a burgeoning arts scene. It has a live-work art space for visiting artists, a…
Nearby Vail attractions
0.47 MILES
Humble but informative, this museum takes you from the invention of skiing to the trials of the 10th Mountain Division, a decorated WWII alpine unit that…
14.8 MILES
About 16 miles north of Leadville on Hwy 24, just over Tennessee Pass, lies the former US Army facility Camp Hale. Established in 1942, it was created…
3. Frisco Historic Park & Museum
14.8 MILES
Set on the site of the original town saloon in 1889, and later converted into the town’s second school in 1901, this museum features a number of…
19.87 MILES
Here’s a chance to pan for gold, learn how old-mining-town chemists assayed the valuable claims and check out the actual sluices and flumes used in placer…
5. Edwin Carter Discovery Center
20.23 MILES
This award-winning museum sheds light on a pioneer lured west by the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush in 1858. He reached the Blue River valley in 1860. An original…
20.25 MILES
A beautifully landscaped riverside plaza with ample seating looking out onto the numbered peaks. There is sculpture, a 19th-century wagon, a small toddler…
20.29 MILES
This block-long stretch of historic Breckenridge is where you’ll find a burgeoning arts scene. It has a live-work art space for visiting artists, a…
20.31 MILES
Barney Ford was an escaped slave who became a prominent entrepreneur and Colorado civil-rights pioneer, and made two stops in Breckenridge (where he ran a…