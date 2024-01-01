Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

Vail

The highest botanical gardens in the US. Stop by for a soothing stroll past rock gardens, native alpine plants and collected species from as far as the Himalayas. The new Education Center is worth a stop, and there's occasionally some sort of activity going on, from yoga and butterfly launches to public tours and plant sales.

