If you like tea, you'll dig visiting Celestial Seasonings, one of the world's largest herbal tea producers. Visitors are treated to a 45-minute tour, including a campy historical video and a walk through the milling, mixing and packaging areas. The Mint Room – packed with mint and peppermint bundles – leaves you feeling like you're inside a lozenge. Be sure to check out the tasting room before your tour, where you can try any of Celestial Seasonings' 105 teas.

Tours leave every 30 to 60 minutes, first-come, first-served. Children five and over only.