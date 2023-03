When you’re this far from the ocean, this is where folks come to suntan, swim and play in the water. There's a big sandy beach, lifeguards and a well-maintained visitor center and cafe. Kayak, paddleboard and sailboat rentals are offered ($15 to $30 per hour) along with SUP yoga classes ($35). Be sure to bring a hat and reapply sunscreen often – there's little shade here.

Dogs aren't allowed into the park between May 15 and Labor Day.