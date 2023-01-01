North America's oldest botanic garden dates back to 1728 when it was founded by Quaker farmer John Bartram. The lovely 45-acre National Historic Landmark, which includes the sturdy stone Bartram Hall and the Sankofa Community Farm, is open year-round with tours running Thursday through Sunday, from April 1 to December 3. Garden tours are at 1pm and 3pm and house tours at noon and 2pm.

There are plenty of other activities and events held here, too, including free kayaking and rowing on Saturday, between 11am and 3pm from end of April to the end of October. When the Schuylkill River Trail (https://schuylkillrivertrail.com) is completed in 2019, it will be possible to cycle, walk, and jog directly from Center City to the garden.