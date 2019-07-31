West Hills

Looming over downtown, this exclusive and mostly residential area features narrow, winding streets, houses on stilts and sweeping views over the eastern parts of the city. This is where Portlanders come to take in the lush landscapes of Forest Park and Washington Park. The South Waterfront area is also in this part of town.

Explore West Hills

  • Forest Park

    Abutting the more manicured Washington Park to the south (to which it is linked by various trails) is the far wilder 5100-acre Forest Park, an urban…

  • Japanese Garden

    Often called the most authentic Japanese garden outside Japan, this tranquil escape recently underwent a $30-million expansion under the guidance of…

  • Washington Park

    West of the city, Washington Park is a lush destination with 410 acres of green space, well-manicured gardens and forested trails. Within the parkland are…

  • International Rose Test Garden

    These gardens practically gave Portland its 'Rose City' nickname. They sprawl across 4.5 acres of manicured lawns, fountains and flowerbeds, and on a…

  • Oregon Zoo

    This beautiful zoo features a primate reserve, a 'penguinarium' and a large African animals area, among many other impressive exhibits and a train that…

  • Hoyt Arboretum

    Twelve miles of trails wind through this 189-acre ridge-top garden above the city zoo. It's home to over 6000 native and exotic plants and trees…

  • P

    Pittock Mansion

    This grand and beautiful 1914 mansion was built by pioneer-entrepreneur Henry Pittock, who revitalized the Oregonian newspaper; his wife, Georgiana, also…

  • P

    Portland Audubon Society

    Nestled in a gulch beside Forest Park, the Wildlife Care Center here treats injured native wildlife. If you're lucky, you can meet some of the …

  • W

    World Forestry Center

    This center highlights the importance of the world's forests, with a focus on those of the Pacific Northwest. Exhibits delve into wildlife and climate as…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West Hills.

  • See

    Forest Park

    Abutting the more manicured Washington Park to the south (to which it is linked by various trails) is the far wilder 5100-acre Forest Park, an urban…

  • See

    Japanese Garden

    Often called the most authentic Japanese garden outside Japan, this tranquil escape recently underwent a $30-million expansion under the guidance of…

  • See

    Washington Park

    West of the city, Washington Park is a lush destination with 410 acres of green space, well-manicured gardens and forested trails. Within the parkland are…

  • See

    International Rose Test Garden

    These gardens practically gave Portland its 'Rose City' nickname. They sprawl across 4.5 acres of manicured lawns, fountains and flowerbeds, and on a…

  • See

    Oregon Zoo

    This beautiful zoo features a primate reserve, a 'penguinarium' and a large African animals area, among many other impressive exhibits and a train that…

  • See

    Hoyt Arboretum

    Twelve miles of trails wind through this 189-acre ridge-top garden above the city zoo. It's home to over 6000 native and exotic plants and trees…

  • See

    Pittock Mansion

    This grand and beautiful 1914 mansion was built by pioneer-entrepreneur Henry Pittock, who revitalized the Oregonian newspaper; his wife, Georgiana, also…

  • See

    Portland Audubon Society

    Nestled in a gulch beside Forest Park, the Wildlife Care Center here treats injured native wildlife. If you're lucky, you can meet some of the …

  • See

    World Forestry Center

    This center highlights the importance of the world's forests, with a focus on those of the Pacific Northwest. Exhibits delve into wildlife and climate as…