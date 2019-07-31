Abutting the more manicured Washington Park to the south (to which it is linked by various trails) is the far wilder 5100-acre Forest Park, an urban…
West Hills
Looming over downtown, this exclusive and mostly residential area features narrow, winding streets, houses on stilts and sweeping views over the eastern parts of the city. This is where Portlanders come to take in the lush landscapes of Forest Park and Washington Park. The South Waterfront area is also in this part of town.
Explore West Hills
- Forest Park
Abutting the more manicured Washington Park to the south (to which it is linked by various trails) is the far wilder 5100-acre Forest Park, an urban…
- Japanese Garden
Often called the most authentic Japanese garden outside Japan, this tranquil escape recently underwent a $30-million expansion under the guidance of…
- Washington Park
West of the city, Washington Park is a lush destination with 410 acres of green space, well-manicured gardens and forested trails. Within the parkland are…
- International Rose Test Garden
These gardens practically gave Portland its 'Rose City' nickname. They sprawl across 4.5 acres of manicured lawns, fountains and flowerbeds, and on a…
- Oregon Zoo
This beautiful zoo features a primate reserve, a 'penguinarium' and a large African animals area, among many other impressive exhibits and a train that…
- Hoyt Arboretum
Twelve miles of trails wind through this 189-acre ridge-top garden above the city zoo. It's home to over 6000 native and exotic plants and trees…
- PPittock Mansion
This grand and beautiful 1914 mansion was built by pioneer-entrepreneur Henry Pittock, who revitalized the Oregonian newspaper; his wife, Georgiana, also…
- PPortland Audubon Society
Nestled in a gulch beside Forest Park, the Wildlife Care Center here treats injured native wildlife. If you're lucky, you can meet some of the …
- WWorld Forestry Center
This center highlights the importance of the world's forests, with a focus on those of the Pacific Northwest. Exhibits delve into wildlife and climate as…
