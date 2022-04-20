Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon Coast

A drive along Oregon's coast is a scenic adventure any time of year. Rocky headlands loom high above the ocean, providing astounding vistas, while craggy rocks lie scattered along the shoreline like oceanic sentinels. The Coast Range is deeply etched by great rivers and patched with forests, offering outdoor enthusiasts excellent boating, fishing and hiking. The Oregon Dunes – among the largest coastal dunes in the world – stretch for more than 50 miles and, just offshore, gray whales migrate from Alaska to Mexico and back.

Thanks to a far-sighted government in the 1910s, Oregon's 363-mile Pacific Coast was set aside as public land and strung with more than 70 state parks and protected areas. The northern Oregon coast has developed more quickly than the southern end, offering travelers a choice between bustling beach resorts and blissfully laid-back retreats.

Explore Oregon Coast

  • Cape Perpetua Scenic Area

    Located 3 miles south of Yachats, this volcanic remnant was sighted and named by England's Captain James Cook in 1778. Famous for dramatic rock formations…

  • O

    Oregon Coast Aquarium

    The region's top attraction, this cutting-edge aquarium is especially fun if you have kids along. Marine celebrities include seals, sea otters and a giant…

  • Haystack Rock

    Haystack Rock is Cannon Beach's iconic symbol, a beautiful hulking monolith that rises 235ft and has had cameos in several movies. It's part of the Oregon…

  • E

    Ecola State Park

    Located just north of town, Ecola State Park offers seclusion, various hikes and great picnicking. Short paths at Ecola Point lead over the headland to…

  • S

    Shore Acres State Park

    Beautiful rehabilitated gardens are the highlight of this unusual state park, 4 miles southwest of Charleston. Louis Simpson, a shipping and lumber…

  • Y

    Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

    Stretching a mile out to sea is the popular Yaquina Head, a grassy headland just north of Newport. Short trails lead to viewing areas for shorebirds,…

  • S

    Samuel H Boardman State Park

    Four miles north of Brookings, US 101 winds over 11 miles of headlands through Boardman State Park, which contains some of Oregon's most beautiful…

  • C

    Cape Blanco State Park

    Nine miles north of Port Orford, this rugged promontory is the second-most-westerly point of the continental US and host to a fine state park with hiking…

  • W

    Washed Ashore Gallery & Workshop

    This tiny but cool gallery features gigantic sculptures made from trash washed up from the sea. Walk through a life-sized whale skeleton made from plastic…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Oregon Coast.

  • See

    Cape Perpetua Scenic Area

    Located 3 miles south of Yachats, this volcanic remnant was sighted and named by England's Captain James Cook in 1778. Famous for dramatic rock formations…

  • See

    Oregon Coast Aquarium

    The region's top attraction, this cutting-edge aquarium is especially fun if you have kids along. Marine celebrities include seals, sea otters and a giant…

  • See

    Haystack Rock

    Haystack Rock is Cannon Beach's iconic symbol, a beautiful hulking monolith that rises 235ft and has had cameos in several movies. It's part of the Oregon…

  • See

    Ecola State Park

    Located just north of town, Ecola State Park offers seclusion, various hikes and great picnicking. Short paths at Ecola Point lead over the headland to…

  • See

    Shore Acres State Park

    Beautiful rehabilitated gardens are the highlight of this unusual state park, 4 miles southwest of Charleston. Louis Simpson, a shipping and lumber…

  • See

    Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

    Stretching a mile out to sea is the popular Yaquina Head, a grassy headland just north of Newport. Short trails lead to viewing areas for shorebirds,…

  • See

    Samuel H Boardman State Park

    Four miles north of Brookings, US 101 winds over 11 miles of headlands through Boardman State Park, which contains some of Oregon's most beautiful…

  • See

    Cape Blanco State Park

    Nine miles north of Port Orford, this rugged promontory is the second-most-westerly point of the continental US and host to a fine state park with hiking…

  • See

    Washed Ashore Gallery & Workshop

    This tiny but cool gallery features gigantic sculptures made from trash washed up from the sea. Walk through a life-sized whale skeleton made from plastic…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Oregon Coast

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.