Stop by the graceful Tuscan-villa-style tasting room of Wölffer Estate, the whitewashed walls and massive wooden beams of which set the scene for cheese…
The Hamptons
This string of villages is a summer escape for Manhattan's wealthiest, who zip to mansions by helicopter. Mere mortals take the Hampton Jitney bus and chip in on rowdy rental houses. Behind the glitz is a long cultural history, as noted artists and writers have lived here. Beneath the glamour, the gritty and life-risking tradition of fishing continues. The area is small, connected by often traffic-clogged Montauk Hwy.
Explore The Hamptons
Stop by the graceful Tuscan-villa-style tasting room of Wölffer Estate, the whitewashed walls and massive wooden beams of which set the scene for cheese…
In a sleek, long barn designed by Herzog & de Meuron, this institution spotlights local artists such as Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, Chuck Close…
Tour the home of husband-and-wife art stars Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner. While lacking in actual Pollock works (there's only one, 1938's Composition…
Before the Hamptons were the Hamptons, there was this clutch of buildings, now nicely maintained and spread around Southampton. The main museum is Rogers…
This vineyard has 30 acres of vine trellises and grape plants. Step across the wide brick patio that looks out onto the property, and keep your eyes…
The triple spires of this 19th-century red wooden church glow beautifully in the afternoon light. You can come to Sunday service if so inclined, admiring…
One of Long Island's best beaches, the golden sands at Atlantic Avenue Beach are a favorite with families and singles (it's dog friendly, too), and offers…
A well-appointed space in a pretty brick building, the gallery features local artists, while the performance space has concerts, films and other events…
Built in 1884, the National Historic Landmark was the first artist studio built in East Hampton, making its beginning as an artist colony. The Queen Anne…
