The Hamptons

This string of villages is a summer escape for Manhattan's wealthiest, who zip to mansions by helicopter. Mere mortals take the Hampton Jitney bus and chip in on rowdy rental houses. Behind the glitz is a long cultural history, as noted artists and writers have lived here. Beneath the glamour, the gritty and life-risking tradition of fishing continues. The area is small, connected by often traffic-clogged Montauk Hwy.

Explore The Hamptons

  • W

    Wölffer Estate

    Stop by the graceful Tuscan-villa-style tasting room of Wölffer Estate, the whitewashed walls and massive wooden beams of which set the scene for cheese…

  • P

    Parrish Art Museum

    In a sleek, long barn designed by Herzog & de Meuron, this institution spotlights local artists such as Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, Chuck Close…

  • P

    Pollock-Krasner House

    Tour the home of husband-and-wife art stars Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner. While lacking in actual Pollock works (there's only one, 1938's Composition…

  • S

    Southampton History Museum

    Before the Hamptons were the Hamptons, there was this clutch of buildings, now nicely maintained and spread around Southampton. The main museum is Rogers…

  • C

    Channing Daughters Winery

    This vineyard has 30 acres of vine trellises and grape plants. Step across the wide brick patio that looks out onto the property, and keep your eyes…

  • S

    St Andrew's Dune Church

    The triple spires of this 19th-century red wooden church glow beautifully in the afternoon light. You can come to Sunday service if so inclined, admiring…

  • A

    Atlantic Avenue Beach

    One of Long Island's best beaches, the golden sands at Atlantic Avenue Beach are a favorite with families and singles (it's dog friendly, too), and offers…

  • S

    Southampton Arts Center

    A well-appointed space in a pretty brick building, the gallery features local artists, while the performance space has concerts, films and other events…

  • T

    Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran Studio

    Built in 1884, the National Historic Landmark was the first artist studio built in East Hampton, making its beginning as an artist colony. The Queen Anne…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Hamptons.

