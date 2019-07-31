A New York icon, the Brooklyn Bridge was the world’s first steel suspension bridge, and, at almost 1596ft, the longest when it opened in 1883…
Brooklyn: Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn & Dumbo
When Brooklyn ferry services started in the early 1800s, well-to-do Manhattanites began building beautiful houses in Brooklyn Heights; it's still ultradesirable today for its tree-lined streets and stellar river views. Below, the shore-hugging Brooklyn Bridge Park has completely revitalized a formerly derelict waterfront. Meanwhile, Downtown is boom town. High-rise condos have transformed the skyline, as national retail chains have done to Fulton Mall.
The cobblestoned waterfront area of Dumbo was once strictly industrial, but today is home to luxury condos, shops, art galleries and upmarket restaurants; its tiny, easternmost residential enclave is called Vinegar Hill.
Explore Brooklyn: Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn & Dumbo
- Brooklyn Bridge
A New York icon, the Brooklyn Bridge was the world’s first steel suspension bridge, and, at almost 1596ft, the longest when it opened in 1883…
- Brooklyn Bridge Park
This 85-acre park is one of Brooklyn’s best-loved attractions. Wrapping itself around a 1.3-mile bend on the East River, the post-industrial site runs…
- EEmpire Stores
Built just after the Civil War, the Empire Stores are a vestige of Brooklyn's historic waterfront, which once supported 3 miles of brick warehouses…
- Jane’s Carousel
Behold the star attraction of the north end of Brooklyn Bridge Park: a vintage carousel built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company back in 1922. In 1984…
- BBrooklyn Heights Promenade
Six of the east–west streets of well-to-do Brooklyn Heights (such as Montague and Clark Sts) lead to the neighborhood’s number-one attraction: a narrow,…
- BBrooklyn Historical Society
Housed in a majestic, landmarked 1881 building with striking terracotta details, this museum is devoted to all things Brooklyn. Its priceless collection…
- NNew York Transit Museum
Occupying an old subway station built in 1936 (and out of service since 1946), this kid-friendly museum takes on 100-plus years of getting around town…
- PPlymouth Church
Founded in 1847, this Protestant church became one of the centers of the mid-19th-century anti-slavery movement, thanks in large part to its first pastor,…
Latest Stories from Brooklyn: Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn & Dumbo
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Brooklyn: Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn & Dumbo.
See
Brooklyn Bridge
A New York icon, the Brooklyn Bridge was the world’s first steel suspension bridge, and, at almost 1596ft, the longest when it opened in 1883…
See
Brooklyn Bridge Park
This 85-acre park is one of Brooklyn’s best-loved attractions. Wrapping itself around a 1.3-mile bend on the East River, the post-industrial site runs…
See
Empire Stores
Built just after the Civil War, the Empire Stores are a vestige of Brooklyn's historic waterfront, which once supported 3 miles of brick warehouses…
See
Jane’s Carousel
Behold the star attraction of the north end of Brooklyn Bridge Park: a vintage carousel built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company back in 1922. In 1984…
See
Brooklyn Heights Promenade
Six of the east–west streets of well-to-do Brooklyn Heights (such as Montague and Clark Sts) lead to the neighborhood’s number-one attraction: a narrow,…
See
Brooklyn Historical Society
Housed in a majestic, landmarked 1881 building with striking terracotta details, this museum is devoted to all things Brooklyn. Its priceless collection…
See
New York Transit Museum
Occupying an old subway station built in 1936 (and out of service since 1946), this kid-friendly museum takes on 100-plus years of getting around town…
See
Plymouth Church
Founded in 1847, this Protestant church became one of the centers of the mid-19th-century anti-slavery movement, thanks in large part to its first pastor,…