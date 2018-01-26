Guided Kayaking Tour on Niagara River from the US Side

The Niagara River formed 12, 500 years ago as the last of the Wisconsin Ice Age glaciers melted away. It follows a 36 mile course flowing first around Grand Island before cascading over the brink of Niagara Falls more than 15 miles downstream. It is at the southern tip of Grand Island that your kayak tour begins. Your professional guide will lead you along some of the very same canoe trails that were used by the early settlers of the Niagara frontier. As you paddle through the tranquil river waters you will learn about the geology, history and ecology of the Niagara River. You will get to visit the restored East River Marsh, an active heron rookery on Motor Island and you will even land on Strawberry Island where you may see the Bald Eagles that are in residence. During the tour you will pass by the historic River Lea home, circa 1874, where former President Grover Cleveland lived while working summers for his uncle Lewis F. Allen. Birdlife abounds and it is likely that you will encounter great blue herons, great egrets, black crowned night herons, ospreys and spotted sandpipers as well as a variety of gulls and terns so plan on bringing a camera. After meeting your guide you will be briefed on the day’s trip and the potential highlights. Please note that as the season progresses, each trip will be different depending on the growth rate of native plants and the seasonal migration patterns of wildlife. You will be given a choice of either a single or tandem kayak that can be adjusted to fit you comfortably. All paddlers will be required to wear a lifejacket equipped with a whistle while out on the river. Each paddler should dress for the conditions encountered and should be prepared to get wet at times. Early in the season the water can be cold. Sunscreen and wide brim hats are strongly recommended.