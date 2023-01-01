Although the displayed work at this beautiful two-story institution comes from all over the African diaspora, most of it was created by local New Orleans artists. Images of Mardi Gras and the New Orleans music scene are highlights. The artwork is part of a collection amassed over some 30 years by Dr Dwight McKenna, a local physician, politician and the first black coroner in the city's history. Visiting is by appointment only – call well ahead.
McKenna Museum of African American Art
New Orleans
Share