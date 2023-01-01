Southern Food & Beverage Museum

You don't have to be a gourmet or mixologist to enjoy this made-from-scratch museum, which celebrates Southern cooking and cocktails with exhibits – some fascinating, others less so – sourced from every state south of the Mason-Dixon line. The well-stocked Museum of the American Cocktail displays old elixir bottles, cocktail-making tools, tiki glasses and old pictures of impressively mustachioed bartenders. Check the website for details about cooking classes in the demo kitchen.