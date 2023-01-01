Goodrich-Stanley House

This historic home was built in 1837 by jeweler William M Goodrich. Goodrich sold the house to British-born merchant Henry Hope Stanley, whose adopted son, Henry Morton Stanley, gained fame for finding the missing Scottish missionary, Dr David Livingstone, and uttering the legendary question, ‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’ He was subsequently knighted and founded the Congo Free State. The house originally stood a few blocks away and was moved to its current spot in 1981. It's closed to the public.