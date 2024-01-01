Grace King House

New Orleans

Behind a handsome wrought-iron fence, this papaya-hued house was named for the Louisiana historian and author who lived here from 1905 to 1932. It was built in 1847 by banker Frederick Rodewald and features Greek Ionic columns on the lower floor as well as Corinthian columns above. Not open to the public.

