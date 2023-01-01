Built in the 1850s, this historical home is a bit of a fun-house. The entire two-story building was elevated in 1884 – not for fear of floods, but so the new owner could throw elaborate parties for his three daughters in a more spacious setting. If you like quirky, oddball museums, arrange a tour, which takes in the designs and ballgowns of fashion maven Bonnie Broel. You'll also get to see her astounding collection of themed, highly detailed dollhouses.

The House of Broel is mainly used today as a wedding and event venue.