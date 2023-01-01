The name Irish Channel is a bit of a misnomer. Although this historic neighborhood, which borders the Garden Districts, was settled by poor Irish immigrants fleeing the 1840s potato famine, many German and African American residents coexisted here in a multicultural gumbo. This is a rapidly gentrifying cluster of shotgun houses, and in general it’s pleasant for ambling, although you should exercise caution at night.

The area runs between Magazine St to the north, the Mississippi River to the south, Toledano St to the west and, depending on who you ask, First or Jackson St to the east. Come St Patrick’s Day, a big block party takes over Constance St in front of Parasol’s.