A short drive north of the Marigny is the Old New Orleans Rum distillery. Founded by local artist James Michalopoulos and his artist-musician friends, the distillery makes great spirits that you’ll find sold in most local bars. You can sample all of them, including a rare vintage unavailable outside the factory, on an entertaining 45-minute distillery tour. Fair warning: there's a lot of free rum available, so you may want to visit on a full stomach.

The distillery offers a complimentary shuttle from the French Market (behind the Organic Banana stall) at 10:30am, 1:30pm, and 3:30pm Monday to Saturday, and at 1:30pm and 3:30pm on Sunday.