Laid out in 1852, this is the third-oldest racetrack in the nation. During the Civil War, you could catch bear fights here. Today, besides horse races, the Fair Grounds is the site of the annual Louisiana Derby (in March) and the Jazz Fest. Buried in the infield are derby winners from a past era. The racing season runs from late November through March and includes, along with the horses, ostrich, dachshund and guys-in-T-rex races,