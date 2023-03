Built around 1834 as the home of Evariste Blanc, Our Lady of the Rosary Rectory exhibits a combination of styles characteristic of the region. The high-hipped roof and wraparound gallery seem reminiscent of West Indies houses but were actually the preferred styles of French Canadians who originally settled Bayou St John. However, it’s the house’s neoclassical details that make it obvious that this building is from a later period.

During Jazz Fest, Mass is held at 7:30am and 9am on Sundays.