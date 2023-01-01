Inside a lovely 1859 Greek Revival mansion in the Upper Tremé, this museum showcases a 30-year collection of artifacts, documents, furniture and art. It tells the story of a forgotten subculture: the 'free people of color' before the Civil War, who played a unique but prominent role in the development of the city. Visitation is by guided tour, which should be arranged in advance.

Rooms spotlight different eras in the city's history, with a focus on physician and newspaper publisher Dr Louis Charles Roudanez, born in 1823. The small but fascinating collection includes original documentation of slaves who became free, either by coartación (buying their own freedom) or as a reward for particularly good service.