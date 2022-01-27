Don't get too comfortable in Santa Fe, because there's plenty to explore nearby. Whichever direction you head, you'll enjoy some of New Mexico's finest scenery, from pine forests to rainbow-colored canyons, mesa lands to mountain views. This area also offers the state's best hot-spring resort, streams made for fly-fishing, endless hiking trails and museums celebrating everything from pueblo crafts to the building of the atom bomb. Small towns reveal unexpected treasures – from beautiful adobe churches to fabulous local restaurants to studios where artists and artisans create and sell their work.