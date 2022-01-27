© JannHuizenga / Getty Images

Santa Fe Region

Don't get too comfortable in Santa Fe, because there's plenty to explore nearby. Whichever direction you head, you'll enjoy some of New Mexico's finest scenery, from pine forests to rainbow-colored canyons, mesa lands to mountain views. This area also offers the state's best hot-spring resort, streams made for fly-fishing, endless hiking trails and museums celebrating everything from pueblo crafts to the building of the atom bomb. Small towns reveal unexpected treasures – from beautiful adobe churches to fabulous local restaurants to studios where artists and artisans create and sell their work.

Explore Santa Fe Region

  • Meow Wolf

    If you've been hankering for a trip to another dimension but have yet to find a portal, the House of Eternal Return by Meow Wolf could be the place for…

  • Georgia O'Keeffe Museum

    With 10 beautifully lit galleries in a rambling 20th-century adobe, this museum boasts the world's largest collection of O'Keeffe’s work. She’s best known…

  • Museum of International Folk Art

    Santa Fe’s most unusual and exhilarating museum centers on the world's largest collection of folk art. Its huge main gallery displays whimsical and mind…

  • B

    Bandelier National Monument

    Bandelier's 1.2-mile Main Loop Trail in Frijoles Canyon offers an excellent introduction to the main ruins and history of the park. The trail first passes…

  • The Plaza

    For more than 400 years, the Plaza has stood at the heart of Santa Fe. Originally it marked the far northern end of the Camino Real from Mexico; later, it…

  • Museum of Indian Arts & Culture

    This top-quality museum sets out to trace the origins and history of the various Native American peoples of the entire Southwest, and explain and…

  • E

    El Santuario de Chimayó

    Often called the Lourdes of America, the chapel was built in 1816, over a spot of earth said to have miraculous healing properties. The faithful come to…

  • B

    Bradbury Science Museum

    You can't actually visit the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where the first atomic bomb was conceived, but the Bradbury Science Museum has compelling…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Santa Fe Region.

