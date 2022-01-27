If you've been hankering for a trip to another dimension but have yet to find a portal, the House of Eternal Return by Meow Wolf could be the place for…
Santa Fe Region
Don't get too comfortable in Santa Fe, because there's plenty to explore nearby. Whichever direction you head, you'll enjoy some of New Mexico's finest scenery, from pine forests to rainbow-colored canyons, mesa lands to mountain views. This area also offers the state's best hot-spring resort, streams made for fly-fishing, endless hiking trails and museums celebrating everything from pueblo crafts to the building of the atom bomb. Small towns reveal unexpected treasures – from beautiful adobe churches to fabulous local restaurants to studios where artists and artisans create and sell their work.
Explore Santa Fe Region
- Meow Wolf
If you've been hankering for a trip to another dimension but have yet to find a portal, the House of Eternal Return by Meow Wolf could be the place for…
- Georgia O'Keeffe Museum
With 10 beautifully lit galleries in a rambling 20th-century adobe, this museum boasts the world's largest collection of O'Keeffe’s work. She’s best known…
- Palace of the Governors & New Mexico History Museum
The oldest public building in the US, this low-slung adobe complex began as home to New Mexico’s first Spanish governor in 1610. It was occupied by Pueblo…
- Museum of International Folk Art
Santa Fe’s most unusual and exhilarating museum centers on the world's largest collection of folk art. Its huge main gallery displays whimsical and mind…
- BBandelier National Monument
Bandelier's 1.2-mile Main Loop Trail in Frijoles Canyon offers an excellent introduction to the main ruins and history of the park. The trail first passes…
- The Plaza
For more than 400 years, the Plaza has stood at the heart of Santa Fe. Originally it marked the far northern end of the Camino Real from Mexico; later, it…
- Museum of Indian Arts & Culture
This top-quality museum sets out to trace the origins and history of the various Native American peoples of the entire Southwest, and explain and…
- EEl Santuario de Chimayó
Often called the Lourdes of America, the chapel was built in 1816, over a spot of earth said to have miraculous healing properties. The faithful come to…
- BBradbury Science Museum
You can't actually visit the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where the first atomic bomb was conceived, but the Bradbury Science Museum has compelling…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Santa Fe Region.
See
Meow Wolf
If you've been hankering for a trip to another dimension but have yet to find a portal, the House of Eternal Return by Meow Wolf could be the place for…
See
Georgia O'Keeffe Museum
With 10 beautifully lit galleries in a rambling 20th-century adobe, this museum boasts the world's largest collection of O'Keeffe’s work. She’s best known…
See
Palace of the Governors & New Mexico History Museum
The oldest public building in the US, this low-slung adobe complex began as home to New Mexico’s first Spanish governor in 1610. It was occupied by Pueblo…
See
Museum of International Folk Art
Santa Fe’s most unusual and exhilarating museum centers on the world's largest collection of folk art. Its huge main gallery displays whimsical and mind…
See
Bandelier National Monument
Bandelier's 1.2-mile Main Loop Trail in Frijoles Canyon offers an excellent introduction to the main ruins and history of the park. The trail first passes…
See
The Plaza
For more than 400 years, the Plaza has stood at the heart of Santa Fe. Originally it marked the far northern end of the Camino Real from Mexico; later, it…
See
Museum of Indian Arts & Culture
This top-quality museum sets out to trace the origins and history of the various Native American peoples of the entire Southwest, and explain and…
See
El Santuario de Chimayó
Often called the Lourdes of America, the chapel was built in 1816, over a spot of earth said to have miraculous healing properties. The faithful come to…
See
Bradbury Science Museum
You can't actually visit the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where the first atomic bomb was conceived, but the Bradbury Science Museum has compelling…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Santa Fe Region
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.