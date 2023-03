Only a few miles north of Dock Sq along MA 127 is Halibut Point Reservation. A 10-minute walk through the forest brings you to yawning, abandoned granite quarries, huge hills of granite rubble, and a granite foreshore of tumbled, smoothed rock perfect for picnicking, sunbathing, reading or painting. The surf can be strong here, making swimming unwise, but natural pools can be good for wading or cooling your feet. A map is available at the entrance.