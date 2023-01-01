French Cable Station Museum

The first cable connection between Europe and the US was established in 1879 by the French Telegraph Company on a windswept bluff in Eastham. When conditions there proved inhospitable, the station was moved to Orleans in 1891, and until the mid-20th century the French Cable Station transmitted communications via a 3000-mile-long cable between Orleans and Brest, France. Charles Lindbergh's arrival in Paris was among the messages relayed. This museum contains all the original equipment; staff help explain everything.