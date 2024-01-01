A favorite spot for sunset-watchers, this scenic inlet on the bay has docks and a small fishing fleet, plus a few summertime charter boats offering excursions. There's a small sandy beach, and free parking that can fill fast on a sunny day. There are some highly regarded lobster shacks in the immediate neighborhood.
Rock Harbor
Cape Cod
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.26 MILES
Cape Cod National Seashore extends some 40 miles around the curve of the Outer Cape and encompasses the Atlantic shoreline from Orleans all the way to…
3.17 MILES
The Salt Pond Visitor Center is the place to start exploring the National Seashore – and it has a great view to boot. Here you'll find exhibits and short…
Provincetown Art Association & Museum
19.8 MILES
Founded in 1914 to celebrate the town’s thriving art community, this vibrant museum showcases the works of hundreds of artists who have found their…
Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum
19.76 MILES
Climb to the top of the country's tallest all-granite structure (253ft) for a sweeping view of town, the beaches and the spine of the Lower Cape. The…
26.09 MILES
Fun for kids and adults alike, the 100-acre Heritage Museums & Gardens sports a superb vintage automobile collection in a Shaker-style round barn, an…
13.98 MILES
Nearly 50 historic sea captains' homes are lined up along MA 6A (the Old King's Hwy) in Yarmouth Port, on a 1.5-mile stretch known as the Captains' Mile…
17.53 MILES
Hyannis has been the summer home of the Kennedy clan for generations. Back in the day, JFK spent the warmer months here – times that are beautifully…
4.02 MILES
All roads lead to the National Seashore's Coast Guard Beach. The main road from the Salt Pond Visitor Center deposits you here, as do cycling and hiking…
Nearby Cape Cod attractions
0.56 MILES
On the bay side of town, calm Skaket Beach is a magnet for families – kids love wading in the shallow waters to dig for hermit crabs. Its generous sands…
1.2 MILES
The light, the beaches and the sights of the Cape act as an artist's muse – you can see some of the inspired works of local artists at this classy gallery.
3. French Cable Station Museum
1.33 MILES
The first cable connection between Europe and the US was established in 1879 by the French Telegraph Company on a windswept bluff in Eastham. When…
1.51 MILES
First Encounter Beach, where Samoset Rd meets Cape Cod Bay, is a fine place to watch the sunset. With its vast tidal flats and kid-friendly, calm, shallow…
2.04 MILES
This 2000-acre oasis has eight freshwater ponds with sandy beaches ideal for swimming and boating, as well as miles of cycling and walking trails. Bring…
2.56 MILES
Near Fort Hill sits the striking Captain Penniman House, an 1868 sea captain’s house topped with mansard roof and an octagonal cupola overlooking both bay…
2.69 MILES
Don't miss the commanding view of expansive Nauset Marsh from Fort Hill. It's a favorite place to be at dawn, but the view is memorable any time of the…
2.71 MILES
Eastham’s landmark windmill is the oldest structure in town, although it was actually built in Plymouth (MA) in 1680. It sits in a pretty park by the side…