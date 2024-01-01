Rock Harbor

Cape Cod

A favorite spot for sunset-watchers, this scenic inlet on the bay has docks and a small fishing fleet, plus a few summertime charter boats offering excursions. There's a small sandy beach, and free parking that can fill fast on a sunny day. There are some highly regarded lobster shacks in the immediate neighborhood.

