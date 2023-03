On the bay side of town, calm Skaket Beach is a magnet for families – kids love wading in the shallow waters to dig for hermit crabs. Its generous sands triple in size when the tide goes out – at low tide you can walk the flats all the way to Brewster and back. Sunsets are often photo-worthy.

To reach it, take West Rd off MA 6A. Daily parking costs $20 (late May to mid-September); buy tickets at the parking lot gate.