Dune-backed and gloriously wide and sandy, this wild barrier beach extends for miles along the open Atlantic. Nauset is one of the Cape’s best beaches for surfing, bodysurfing, long walks, ace sunrises and just plain partying. You’ll find a good clam shack and full facilities. Swing by on a Monday night in July and August for a rocking sunset concert.

Daily parking costs $20 in summer (late May to mid-September); tickets can be purchased at the parking lot gate.