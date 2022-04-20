Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood & Westwood

A triptych of megamansions, luxury wheels and tweaked cheekbones, Beverly Hills, Bel Air and Brentwood encapsulate the LA of international fantasies. Beverly Hills lures with its high-end boutiques and swanky bistros, the latter of which are popular with power-lunching movie execs. Hollywood deities hide away in luxurious homes in discreet Bel Air and Brentwood, which is home to hilltop cultural heavyweight, the Getty Center. West of Beverly Hills, past the mini-downtown of Century City, lies cerebral Westwood, home to University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and its neo-Romanesque buildings, and a little cemetery that houses Hollywood greats.

  • Getty Center

    In its billion-dollar, in-the-clouds perch, high above the city grit and grime, the Getty Center presents triple delights: a stellar art collection …

    Museum of Tolerance

    Run by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, this powerful, deeply moving museum uses interactive technology to engage visitors in discussion and contemplation…

    Frederick R Weisman Art Foundation

    The late entrepreneur and philanthropist Frederick R Weisman had an insatiable passion for art, a fact confirmed when touring his former Holmby Hills home…

    University of California, Los Angeles

    Founded in 1919, the alma mater of Jim Morrison, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Jackie Robinson ranks among the nation’s top universities. The campus is vast:…

  • Greystone Mansion & Park

    Known for inducing bouts of real-estate envy, this Tudor Revival mansion dates back to 1927. Hoover Dam architect Gordon Bernie Kaufmann designed the…

    Rodeo Drive

    It might be pricey and unapologetically pretentious, but no trip to LA would be complete without a saunter along Rodeo Dr, the famous three-block ribbon…

    Skirball Cultural Center

    Although it is, technically speaking, the country’s largest Jewish museum and cultural center, the Skirball has something for all. The preschool set can…

    Hammer Museum

    Originally a vanity project of the late oil tycoon Armand Hammer, this UCLA-affiliated museum has become a widely respected art space. The museum really…

