Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood & Westwood
A triptych of megamansions, luxury wheels and tweaked cheekbones, Beverly Hills, Bel Air and Brentwood encapsulate the LA of international fantasies. Beverly Hills lures with its high-end boutiques and swanky bistros, the latter of which are popular with power-lunching movie execs. Hollywood deities hide away in luxurious homes in discreet Bel Air and Brentwood, which is home to hilltop cultural heavyweight, the Getty Center. West of Beverly Hills, past the mini-downtown of Century City, lies cerebral Westwood, home to University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and its neo-Romanesque buildings, and a little cemetery that houses Hollywood greats.
Explore Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood & Westwood
- Getty Center
In its billion-dollar, in-the-clouds perch, high above the city grit and grime, the Getty Center presents triple delights: a stellar art collection …
- MMuseum of Tolerance
Run by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, this powerful, deeply moving museum uses interactive technology to engage visitors in discussion and contemplation…
- FFrederick R Weisman Art Foundation
The late entrepreneur and philanthropist Frederick R Weisman had an insatiable passion for art, a fact confirmed when touring his former Holmby Hills home…
- UUniversity of California, Los Angeles
Founded in 1919, the alma mater of Jim Morrison, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Jackie Robinson ranks among the nation’s top universities. The campus is vast:…
- Greystone Mansion & Park
Known for inducing bouts of real-estate envy, this Tudor Revival mansion dates back to 1927. Hoover Dam architect Gordon Bernie Kaufmann designed the…
- RRodeo Drive
It might be pricey and unapologetically pretentious, but no trip to LA would be complete without a saunter along Rodeo Dr, the famous three-block ribbon…
- WWestwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery
You'll be spending quiet time with entertainment heavyweights at this compact cemetery, hidden behind Wilshire Blvd's wall of high-rise towers. The…
- SSkirball Cultural Center
Although it is, technically speaking, the country’s largest Jewish museum and cultural center, the Skirball has something for all. The preschool set can…
- HHammer Museum
Originally a vanity project of the late oil tycoon Armand Hammer, this UCLA-affiliated museum has become a widely respected art space. The museum really…
