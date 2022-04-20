A triptych of megamansions, luxury wheels and tweaked cheekbones, Beverly Hills, Bel Air and Brentwood encapsulate the LA of international fantasies. Beverly Hills lures with its high-end boutiques and swanky bistros, the latter of which are popular with power-lunching movie execs. Hollywood deities hide away in luxurious homes in discreet Bel Air and Brentwood, which is home to hilltop cultural heavyweight, the Getty Center. West of Beverly Hills, past the mini-downtown of Century City, lies cerebral Westwood, home to University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and its neo-Romanesque buildings, and a little cemetery that houses Hollywood greats.