Paradisiacal landscaping, vainglorious tombstones and epic mausoleums set an appropriate resting place for some of Hollywood's most iconic dearly departed. Residents include Cecil B DeMille, Mickey Rooney, Jayne Mansfield, punk rockers Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone and Golden Girls star Estelle Getty. Rudolph Valentino lies in the Cathedral Mausoleum (open 10am to 2pm), while Judy Garland rests in the Abbey of the Psalms.

Take a guided tour or browse on your own with a map ($5) from the flower shop (9am to 5pm weekdays, to 4pm weekends).

Despite being an eternal resting place, these hallowed grounds are anything but dead. Summer brings outdoor screenings of classic movies, while in late October or early November the gates open for Día de los Muertos, complete with costumes, dancing and exhibitions.