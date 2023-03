You’ll have no trouble recognizing this iconic 1956 tower, one of LA’s great mid-century buildings. Designed by Welton Becket, it resembles a stack of records topped by a stylus blinking out ‘Hollywood’ in Morse code. Some of music's biggest stars have recorded hits in the building's basement studios, from Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Katy Perry and Sam Smith. Outside on the sidewalk, Garth Brooks and John Lennon have their stars.