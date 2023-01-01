If you'd turned on the radio in the 1920s and '30s, chances were you’d hear a broadcast ‘brought to you from Hollywood and Vine’. Thanks to a mega-development splurge, including a W hotel, a Metro stop and occasional block parties hosted by Jimmy Kimmel Live, this revitalized corner is taking a bow once more.

Soaring at the southeast corner of the intersection is the city's first high-rise office tower, the 12-story Taft Building. Dating back to 1923, its former tenants include Charlie Chaplin, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences…and the dentist who molded Clark Gable's dentures.

Suggest an Edit