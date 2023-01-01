If you'd turned on the radio in the 1920s and '30s, chances were you’d hear a broadcast ‘brought to you from Hollywood and Vine’. Thanks to a mega-development splurge, including a W hotel, a Metro stop and occasional block parties hosted by Jimmy Kimmel Live, this revitalized corner is taking a bow once more.

Soaring at the southeast corner of the intersection is the city's first high-rise office tower, the 12-story Taft Building. Dating back to 1923, its former tenants include Charlie Chaplin, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences…and the dentist who molded Clark Gable's dentures.