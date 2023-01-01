Jack Warner founded Sunset Bronson in 1919, building his studio on old farmland. It was here that Warner and Zanuck shot Rin Tin Tin (1924), the film's success leading to the birth of the Warner Brothers franchise. The first talking feature film, The Jazz Singer (1927), was shot here and both Warner Bros' Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons were produced on site from the 1930s to the 1950s.

Gene Autry bought Sunset Bronson in 1964 and turned it into indie production space. The studios' current tenants include streaming behemoth Netflix.