When Nestor Film Company moved to the corner of Sunset and Gower in 1911 it became the Sunset Gower Studios, which birthed Columbia Pictures when the Cohn brothers took it over and signed Frank Capra as their star auteur. The studio thrived in the ‘Golden Age’ of cinema then languished as its parent company moved off the lot. The site became a rock rehearsal space for guys such as Frank Zappa and John Lennon, as well as indoor tennis courts.

These days, the studio is fused with nearby Sunset Bronson Studios and once again offers stage and office space to big-game productions.