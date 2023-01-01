Scottish architect Benjamin Marcus Priteca designed this 1930 survivor, the last theater commissioned by Greek-born theater magnate Alexander Pantages. Adorned with art-deco chevrons, ziggurats, zigzags and octagons, the theater hosted the Academy Awards between 1949 and 1959, when Howard Hughes owned the place. The building itself has made numerous screen cameos, including in Michael Jackson's music video for You Are Not Alone. Next door, the Frolic Room bar appeared in LA Confidential.