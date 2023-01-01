Hancock Park & Larchmont Village

LA has gorgeous homes galore, but there’s nothing quite like the old-money mansions flanking the tree-lined streets of Hancock Park, a genteel neighborhood roughly bounded by Highland, Rossmore, Melrose and Wilshire.

LA’s founding families, including the Dohenys and Chandlers, hired famous architects to build their pads in the 1920s, and to this day celebrities such as Damon Wayans, Melanie Griffith, Jason Alexander and Manny Pacquiao have had homes here. It’s a lovely area for a stroll or a drive, especially around Christmas when houses sparkle.

Wrap up your visit here with a cappuccino and a browse through tiny Larchmont Village, the neighborhood’s cute commercial strip, just down the road from Paramount Studios.