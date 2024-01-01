Starbucks

Hollywood

Quite possibly the most novel coffee shop in town, this drive-thru branch of the famous Seattle chain occupies a lovingly restored, art-deco gas station. Dating back to 1935, the building's fetching form has led to numerous Hollywood cameos, including in LA Story and 48 Hrs. There's a small outdoor patio for those wanting to linger.

