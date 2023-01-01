This promontory of a park, with views northwest to the Hollywood sign and northeast to the Griffith Observatory, makes a fine urban sunbathing spot. The crown jewel, however, is Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, a prime example of Wright’s California Romanza style.

Commissioned in 1919 by oil heiress, radical feminist and all-round bohemian Aline Barnsdall, the building's walls, carpets and furniture are awash in abstract hollyhocks, her favorite flower.

Barnsdall donated the house and grounds to the city of LA with the proviso that they become a public park.

In the early fall, classic films are screened weekly at twilight on the western lawn of Hollyhock House; see the website for screening details.